Leaving Netflix in November 2017 - Here's the Full List!

The full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November has been revealed – and there are some fan favorite titles on the list!

Some fans are going to be upset to hear that How I Met Your Mother will be expiring on November 13. The streaming giant will be taking all nine seasons off on that date – so be sure to get bingeing.

Other titles being taken off are Twilight, every Matrix film, and more.

Leaving Netflix in November

NOVEMBER 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

NOVEMBER 3

Do I Sound Gay?

NOVEMBER 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

NOVEMBER 8

The Heartbreak Kid

NOVEMBER 11

Goosebumps

NOVEMBER 13

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9

NOVEMBER 15

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

NOVEMBER 16

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me

The Break-Up

NOVEMBER 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know

NOVEMBER 22

The Warlords

NOVEMBER 25

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3

NOVEMBER 30

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler