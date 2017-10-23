Leaving Netflix in November 2017 - Here's the Full List!
The full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November has been revealed – and there are some fan favorite titles on the list!
Some fans are going to be upset to hear that How I Met Your Mother will be expiring on November 13. The streaming giant will be taking all nine seasons off on that date – so be sure to get bingeing.
Other titles being taken off are Twilight, every Matrix film, and more.
Click inside to see the full list of movies and television shows expiring from Netflix beginning on November 1…
Leaving Netflix in November
NOVEMBER 1
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
NOVEMBER 3
Do I Sound Gay?
NOVEMBER 5
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
NOVEMBER 8
The Heartbreak Kid
NOVEMBER 11
Goosebumps
NOVEMBER 13
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
NOVEMBER 15
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
NOVEMBER 16
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me
The Break-Up
NOVEMBER 17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
NOVEMBER 22
The Warlords
NOVEMBER 25
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
NOVEMBER 30
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler