Maksim Chmerkovskiy Clarifies the Vanessa Lachey 'DWTS' Drama

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is clarifying the “drama” that he and partner Vanessa Lachey have been going through as partners on Dancing with the Stars.

“It’s a tough show,” Maks told People. “And when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should, and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”

If you didn’t know, Maks ended up taking a week off DWTS due to the drama between him and Vanessa, and later addressed it on Twitter.