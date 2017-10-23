Maren Morris Scores Major Modeling Contract With Wilhelmina Models

Congratulations are in order for Maren Morris!

The 27-year-old Grammy-winning singer – who recently got engaged to Ryan Hurd – just became the first country artist to land a major modeling contract with New York agency Wilhelmina Models.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris

The company also works with celebs like Nicki Minaj and Shawn Mendes.

“This is one of the most exciting things for me personally just because I’ve always loved fashion and I’ve loved pushing the envelope and I just feel like taking it the next level with Wilhelmina,” she told People.

“For me to be their first country music signing of the agency is incredible,” she continued. “Bridging that fashion and country music gap is such an amazing step forward for them and our genre. And I think it will certainly bring country music and its artists into the conversation with the high-fashion world.”

Click inside to hear what else she had to say…

“I think it’s important to establish you don’t need to look like this person to believe you’re worthwhile and beautiful,” she shared. “I think it’s been really inspiring to see my fans and young girls and girls my age look at me as someone to model after – you doesn’t need to look perfect or sound perfect.”

“I mean I’m five-foot-one, and I’ve got short brunette hair – I’m not the typical country-looking starlet,” she added. “But I think that’s what gravitates my fans to me and my music. I definitely have an edge to what I say in my songs and it translates visually as well to my personal style.”

“Maren is a singular talent,” Wilhelmina Models CEO Bill Wackermann said. “She’s not only beautiful and hardworking but she’s so relatable, and that will never go out of style.”