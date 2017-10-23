New on Netflix in November 2017 - Full List Revealed!

The full list of movies and television shows coming to Netflix‘s streaming service in November have been revealed.

If you didn’t know, once a month, the streaming giant updates fans of their plans to add and remove any shows and movies from the site.

This month, it looks like lots of fan favorite titles are being added! And with a long Thanksgiving weekend at the end of the month, you may want to binge something new.

Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix beginning on November 1…

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 3

Alias Grace

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 4

Williams

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 5

The Homesman

The Veil

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 6

The Dinner

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 7

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6

The Journey Is the Destination

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 10

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2

Lady Dynamite: Season 2

Mea Culpa

The Killer

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 12

Long Time Running

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 16

9

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 17

A Christmas Prince

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton

Longmire: Final Season

Luna Petunia: Season 3

Marvel’s The Punisher

Mudbound

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 20

Piranha

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

Saving Capitalism

The Case for Christ

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 22

Cherry Pop

Godless L

The Boss Baby

Tracers

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 23

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 24

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman

Frontier: Season 2

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 27

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 28

Glitch: Season 2

Good Morning Call: Season 2

The Queen Of Spain

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 29

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 30

The Details

Winning