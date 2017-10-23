New on Netflix in November 2017 - Full List Revealed!
The full list of movies and television shows coming to Netflix‘s streaming service in November have been revealed.
If you didn’t know, once a month, the streaming giant updates fans of their plans to add and remove any shows and movies from the site.
This month, it looks like lots of fan favorite titles are being added! And with a long Thanksgiving weekend at the end of the month, you may want to binge something new.
Click inside for the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix beginning on November 1…
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 2
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 3
Alias Grace
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 4
Williams
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 5
The Homesman
The Veil
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 6
The Dinner
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 7
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6
The Journey Is the Destination
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 10
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2
Lady Dynamite: Season 2
Mea Culpa
The Killer
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 12
Long Time Running
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 13
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 14
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 16
9
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 17
A Christmas Prince
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton
Longmire: Final Season
Luna Petunia: Season 3
Marvel’s The Punisher
Mudbound
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 20
Piranha
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 21
Beat Bugs: All Together Now
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers
Saving Capitalism
The Case for Christ
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 22
Cherry Pop
Godless L
The Boss Baby
Tracers
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 23
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 24
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman
Frontier: Season 2
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 27
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 28
Glitch: Season 2
Good Morning Call: Season 2
The Queen Of Spain
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 29
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 30
The Details
Winning