Mon, 23 October 2017 at 5:39 pm

New 'Thor: Ragnarok' Pics Released, Including Shirtless Chris Hemsworth!

The new Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok will be blasting into theaters in less than two weeks and we’ve been treated to a hot new shirtless photo of star Chris Hemsworth!

The new pic was released along with 15 other stills from the upcoming superhero movie, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Mark Ruffalo, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, Anthony Hopkins, and more.

Thor: Ragnarok, which was directed by Taika Waititi, is set to hit theaters everywhere on November 3.

15+ new stills inside from Thor: Ragnarok
Photos: Disney/Marvel
