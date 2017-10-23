Nick Lachey Goes to the Wild Wild West for 'DWTS' Movie Night (Video)

Nick Lachey went to the wild wild west for his performance on Dancing With the Stars‘ Movie Night!

The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer and his partner Peta Murgatroyd did a dance honoring western movies during the live taping on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Appropriately, the duo danced to Will Smith‘s song “Wild Wild West” from his movie of the same name. Watch the performance below!

They earned 26 points out of a possible 40 and were one of the teams announced to be in jeopardy of going home during the episode.