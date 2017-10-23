Nikki Bella Does Tango Inspired by a Foreign Film for 'DWTS' Movie Night (Video)

Nikki Bella was first up for Movie Night on Dancing With the Stars and she did an Argentine tango inspired by a foreign film!

The 33-year-old WWE diva was joined by partner Artem Chigvintsev for the dance during the live taping on Monday night (October 23) in Los Angeles.

Nikki and Artem danced to “Dernière danse” by Indila.

Just Len Goodman said that he doesn’t like watching foreign films because of subtitles, but for this dance, he didn’t need subtitles to know what the story of the dance was. They earned 36 out of 40 points!