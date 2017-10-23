Pregnant Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Touch Down in NYC

Jessica Alba‘s growing baby bump was on display as she arrived in the Big Apple today!

The 36-year-old pregnant actress was spotted landing at JFK Airport from Los Angeles with her husband Cash Warren on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Jessica looked comfy and cute in a silky, light blue, bird-printed ensemble, completing her look with a long black trench coat, white shoes, a wide-brimmed black hat, and gold hoop earrings.

Jessica recently revealed that their third child will be her last. She and Cash are already parents to Honor, 9, and Haven, 6.

“Weekend w mah babe -happy to be home, if only for a weekend,” Jessica captioned the Instagram Boomerang the day before. “Date nights w our kiddos -soccer game and pumpkin patch fun. ❤️ is full! 🙏🏽 #sundayfunday.”