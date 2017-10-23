Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 12:59 pm

Prince Harry Celebrates Veterans UK 25th Anniversary During Lancashire Visit!

Prince Harry is all smiles as he makes his way out of the Veterans UK Headquarters as he marked the 25th anniversary of its helpline service on Monday (October 23) in Lancashire, England.

The 33-year-old royal met with local residents who were affected by flooding in 2015 during his visit to St Michael’s on Wyre village and was presented with a brass poppy made from shell casings from Passchendaele.

During his visit, Harry also made his way to Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve, a project which aims to empower young people by encouraging them to take action in environmental activities.
Credit: Andrew Yates - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty, WENN
