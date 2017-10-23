Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 7:14 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Wish Their Son Deacon a Happy 14th Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Wish Their Son Deacon a Happy 14th Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s son Deacon is turning 14 today (October 23) and the proud parents took to Instagram to wish their son a happy birthday!

“Happy Birthday @deaconphillippe! 🎈Fourteen years ago you came into my life, and have made me laugh and smile everyday since. I love your kind heart and your joyful, adventurous spirit. Hope you have the best day ever!!🌟Love, Mom 💖,” Reese wrote on Instagram.

“happy birthday to my prince, my padawan, my co-pilot, my teammate, & my heart… i luv u, 🌞,” Ryan added on his account.

Deacon‘s older sister Ava took to Instagram to share a photo from the day he was born. “#14 years ago today!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe! Congrats on being way cooler at 14 than I am at 18. I’m so lucky to have you around. Love you so much, and I hope you have an awesome day! ❤️🎉🎂,” she wrote.

A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon deacon birthday 01
reese witherspoon deacon birthday 02

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr