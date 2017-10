Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Wish Their Son Deacon a Happy 14th Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s son Deacon is turning 14 today (October 23) and the proud parents took to Instagram to wish their son a happy birthday!

“Happy Birthday @deaconphillippe! ๐ŸŽˆFourteen years ago you came into my life, and have made me laugh and smile everyday since. I love your kind heart and your joyful, adventurous spirit. Hope you have the best day ever!!๐ŸŒŸLove, Mom ๐Ÿ’–,” Reese wrote on Instagram.

“happy birthday to my prince, my padawan, my co-pilot, my teammate, & my heart… i luv u, ๐ŸŒž,” Ryan added on his account.

Deacon‘s older sister Ava took to Instagram to share a photo from the day he was born. “#14 years ago today!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe! Congrats on being way cooler at 14 than I am at 18. Iโ€™m so lucky to have you around. Love you so much, and I hope you have an awesome day! โค๏ธ๐ŸŽ‰๐ŸŽ‚,” she wrote.