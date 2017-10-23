Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe Wish Their Son Deacon a Happy 14th Birthday!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s son Deacon is turning 14 today (October 23) and the proud parents took to Instagram to wish their son a happy birthday!

“Happy Birthday @deaconphillippe! 🎈Fourteen years ago you came into my life, and have made me laugh and smile everyday since. I love your kind heart and your joyful, adventurous spirit. Hope you have the best day ever!!🌟Love, Mom 💖,” Reese wrote on Instagram.

“happy birthday to my prince, my padawan, my co-pilot, my teammate, & my heart… i luv u, 🌞,” Ryan added on his account.

Deacon‘s older sister Ava took to Instagram to share a photo from the day he was born. “#14 years ago today!! Happy birthday, @deaconphillippe! Congrats on being way cooler at 14 than I am at 18. I’m so lucky to have you around. Love you so much, and I hope you have an awesome day! ❤️🎉🎂,” she wrote.