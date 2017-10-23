Renee Zellweger to Play Judy Garland in 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger has lined up her next role and she’s playing a true icon!

The Bridget Jones star will be taking on the role of Judy Garland in the upcoming film Judy.

Judy will follow Judy Garland‘s string of concerts in London in 1968, THR reports. During that time, Judy was famously fighting with her management and wooing her soon to be fifth husband, Mickey Dean.

Production will be starting in February of 2018. No release date or further casting has been revealed just yet. Stay tuned for more information!