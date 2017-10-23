Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Racially Insensitive Halloween Costume Tweet

Lili Reinhart, star of The CW’s hit show Riverdale, has issued an apology after posting a photo of a Halloween costume that was racially insensitive.

The 21-year-old actress tweeted out a photo with the caption, “Found my Halloween costume!! Inspired by the color of my soul,” which you can see here.

Lili then took to Twitter to apologize to her fans after they called her out.

“I did not mean for my tweet to come off that way. I can see how it was interpreted as being insensitive, completely. I saw the pic on a Halloween Instagram and didn’t think it would be interpreted as being racially insensitive,” she responded. “I apologize. Never meant any harm. I can see how it could’ve been misinterpreted.”