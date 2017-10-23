Ryan Seacrest & Shayna Taylor Tour Potential Homes Together

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor coupled up to do some home searching!

The 42-year-old American Idol host and the model were spotted taking a look at potential places on Monday (October 23) in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

They kept it casual and donned purple hard hats for part of the tour.

Ryan is currently on the hunt for a new place, the New York Post reports. He has already viewed a $24.5 million penthouse duplex at the Shephard in the West Village on “multiple occasions.”

The penthouse is 4,763 square feet and features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

ICYMI, watch Shayna teach Ryan and Live co-host Kelly Ripa how to bake a guilt-free banana bread as part of a bake-off between herself and producer Michael Gelman‘s wife.