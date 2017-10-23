Should Janet Jackson Be a Special Guest at Super Bowl 2018?

Now that Justin Timberlake is confirmed to be the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer next year, everyone is wondering if Janet Jackson will get to finally return to the stage as well.

Justin was famously a special guest during Janet‘s halftime show in 2004 and he pulled off a piece of her costume and exposed her breast on national TV.

The moment was addressed by Justin in a new interview about his upcoming halftime show and fans are now campaigning for Janet to be a special guest during the event.

The NFL has also said that Janet is not banned from the halftime show, as some outlets have reported.

“There’s no ban,” a spokesperson told TMZ. “We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake.”