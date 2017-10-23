'Star Trek: Discovery' Renewed for Season 2 By CBS!

Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a second season!

The show airs on CBS All Access every week, which is the network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, said in a statement. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the ‘Star Trek’ legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

The show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo, James Frain, and more.