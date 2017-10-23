Mon, 23 October 2017 at 9:40 am

'Star Trek: Discovery' Renewed for Season 2 By CBS!

'Star Trek: Discovery' Renewed for Season 2 By CBS!

Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a second season!

The show airs on CBS All Access every week, which is the network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

“In just six episodes, Star Trek: Discovery has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and huge global fan interest for the first premium version of this great franchise,” Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive, said in a statement. “This series has a remarkable creative team and cast who have demonstrated their ability to carry on the ‘Star Trek’ legacy. We are extremely proud of what they’ve accomplished and are thrilled to be bringing fans a second season of this tremendous series.”

The show stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo, James Frain, and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
star trek discovery renewed 01
star trek discovery renewed 02
star trek discovery renewed 03
star trek discovery renewed 04
star trek discovery renewed 05

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones., James Frain, Jason Isaacs, Mary Chieffo, Mary Wiseman, Michelle Yeoh, Shazad Latif, Sonequa Martin-Green

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • JDD Blocks Trolls :-) <3

    Yasssssss