Taylor Swift's '...Ready For It?' Music Video Gets Sneak Peek Ahead of Release Date - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift‘s brand new music video for “…Ready For It?” is coming very soon!

The 27-year-old entertainer took to Instagram moments ago to announce that the video will be released this coming Thursday.

“…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo,” Taylor posted.

The video looks like something straight out of another world from the look of this sneak preview!

Check it out below, and stick with JJ to see the full version on Thursday evening.

