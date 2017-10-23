This Is Us' Mandy Moore & Sterling K. Brown Step Out for Valentino x InStyle Party!

Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown pose for photos at the Valentino x InStyle Cocktail Party on Sunday night (October 22) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The This Is Us co-stars got all dressed up from their night off from filming.

Also in attendance at the event were Jaime King, Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Gabrielle Union, Portia Doubleday, Haley Bennett, Bella Heathcote, and Marisa Tomei.

FYI: All of the guests are wearing Valentino. Portia finished off her look with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.

