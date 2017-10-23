Top Stories
Mon, 23 October 2017 at 1:52 pm

This Is Us' Mandy Moore & Sterling K. Brown Step Out for Valentino x InStyle Party!

This Is Us' Mandy Moore & Sterling K. Brown Step Out for Valentino x InStyle Party!

Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown pose for photos at the Valentino x InStyle Cocktail Party on Sunday night (October 22) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The This Is Us co-stars got all dressed up from their night off from filming.

Also in attendance at the event were Jaime King, Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Gabrielle Union, Portia Doubleday, Haley Bennett, Bella Heathcote, and Marisa Tomei.

FYI: All of the guests are wearing Valentino. Portia finished off her look with Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.

10+ pictures inside of stars at the Valentino x InStyle party…

Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 01
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 02
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 03
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 04
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 05
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 06
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 07
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 08
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 09
mandy moore sterling k brown valentino event 10

Photos: Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
Posted to: Bella Heathcote, Gabrielle Union, Haley Bennett, Halston Sage, Jaime King, Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei, Portia Doubleday, Sterling K Brown, Zoey Deutch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr