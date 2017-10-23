Tony Goldwyn Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed as a Young Actor

Tony Goldwyn is revealing that he was sexually harassed by a powerful man as a young actor.

The 57-year-old Scandal star, who recently praised Lupita Nyong’o for her brave NY Times opt-ed, explained that he was once in a similar situation.

“It happened to me. When I was literally Lupita’s age, in my last year of acting school, it happened to me by a man, and it wasn’t as extended and awful as what Lupita went through, but it was the same thing,” Tony told Access Hollywood.

He added, “It was the casting couch, and I didn’t understand quite what was going on, what was happening — I thought it was my fault. I thought I was misunderstanding the situation. And only afterwards did I realize what had happened. It took me a couple of years to get over it…It was similar to how I got out of the situation.”

