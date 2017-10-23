Vanessa Lachey Pays Tribute to Movie Musicals on 'DWTS' (Video)

Vanessa Lachey did her best to honor movie musicals during her performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old former MTV VJ stepped up her game this week with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy after some stumbles the week before.

Vanessa and Maks earned 36 out of 40 points, which placed them in a tie for fourth place this week. Their quickstep dance was set to the tune of Megan Hilty‘s “Let’s Be Bad” from the show Smash.

Maks recently chatted with People about the pressure of being on the show. “It’s a tough show,” he said. “And when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should, and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”

Watch the performance below!