Top Stories
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 10:06 pm

Vanessa Lachey Pays Tribute to Movie Musicals on 'DWTS' (Video)

Vanessa Lachey Pays Tribute to Movie Musicals on 'DWTS' (Video)

Vanessa Lachey did her best to honor movie musicals during her performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old former MTV VJ stepped up her game this week with partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy after some stumbles the week before.

Vanessa and Maks earned 36 out of 40 points, which placed them in a tie for fourth place this week. Their quickstep dance was set to the tune of Megan Hilty‘s “Let’s Be Bad” from the show Smash.

Maks recently chatted with People about the pressure of being on the show. “It’s a tough show,” he said. “And when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff. We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best. She’s giving me all the time that she should, and I can’t wait for this Monday to show what we’ve been working on.”

Watch the performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, vanessa lachey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr