Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds on His Birthday with Ryan Gosling Photo

Sam Heughan Comments on Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy Dealing with Internet Trolls

Mon, 23 October 2017 at 9:57 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 6 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

The fifth elimination of the season just happened on Dancing With the Stars and the competition has been narrowed down to the top eight.

The nine remaining teams this week performed songs from famous movies and country singer Shania Twain joined the panel as a guest judge.

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click inside to find out who went home…

Nick Lachey

Former 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey was partnered with Peta Murgatroyd
Photos: ABC
Getty
