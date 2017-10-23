'Zoo' Canceled by CBS After Three Seasons

CBS has canceled the summer drama series Zoo after three seasons on the air.

The series, based on the book by James Patterson, followed the aftermath of violent animal attacks against humans.

This is the longest-running scripted drama series to air on CBS during the summer months, but unfortunately viewership decreased to an average of 2.65 million viewers for season three, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zoo starred James Wolk, Kristen Connolly, Nonso Anozie, and Billy Burke. We’re looking forward to seeing what they decide to do next!