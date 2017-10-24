Aaron & Sam Taylor-Johnson Team Up for 'Million Little Pieces'

Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron are teaming up to bring “A Million Little Pieces” to the big screen.

If you don’t know, “A Million Little Pieces” is a book from James Frey that was released in 2003 and was shrouded in controversy after it was revealed that the “memoir” had highly embellished parts to it.

Back in the early 2000s, Brad Pitt was going to produce a version of the book before the controversy broke.

Now, THR is reporting that the husband and wife duo will be taking the reigns. No word yet if Aaron will star or just produce, and if Sam will direct or produce.