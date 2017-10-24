Andrew Garfield Hasn't Seen 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Yet: 'I Probably Will Shed a Tear'

Andrew Garfield looked sharp while arriving at the BBC studios to promote his new movie Breathe!

The 34-year-old actor was spotted heading into his appearance on the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday (October 22) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Garfield

He rocked a blue suit and a pair of dark red shades, stopping to sign some autographs for fans.

“The character I play is an amazing man,” Andrew recently told ABC News. “He contracted polio when he was 28. He was then paralyzed from the neck down, and he couldn’t breathe for himself. They put a breathing tube in and he was connected to a ventilator where he was breathed for, for the rest of his life.”

“Ultimately, it’s an inspiring story about what’s meaningful in life and how we create lives that are very meaningful,” he added. “It’s a film that really has the power to bring people into a more fully realized version of their own existence.”

Andrew, who played Spider-Man in the 2012 and 2014 films, also revealed that he hasn’t watched Spider-Man: Homecoming yet!

“I haven’t actually seen it yet,” he said. “But when I do watch it, I probably will shed a tear.”

Breathe is in theaters now.