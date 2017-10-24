Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 1:46 pm

Anna Faris Gives Stephen Colbert The Relationship Quiz on 'The Late Show' - Watch Here!

Anna Faris is all smiles while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress promoted her new book Unqualified and gave host Stephen a sample of what’s featured in it by putting him through a hilarious “Relationship Quiz” – Watch the full segment below!

That same day, Anna stopped by Live! With Kelly and Ryan to talk about Chris Pratt, who she split with earlier this year, and his involvement in the book.


Anna Faris Gives Stephen A Relationship Quiz

FYI: Anna is wearing a Creatures of Comfort dress.
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk, LK; Photos: CBS, WENN
