Anna Faris Speaks to Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Cheating Rumors in 'Unqualified'

Back when Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt were starring in 2016′s Passengers, Anna Faris and her then-partner were subject to cheating rumors.

Anna addressed how these rumors made her feel in her new book “Unqualified.”

“Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside and said, ‘Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them,” Anna wrote. ‘There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.’ I didn’t think it would bother me. I’ve been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard.”

“I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure,” Anna continued. “Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong. She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you, even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool.”