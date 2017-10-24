Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 7:37 pm

Ashley Greene Launches California Fire Fund, Visits Relief & Evacuation Centers

Ashley Greene Launches California Fire Fund, Visits Relief & Evacuation Centers

Ashley Greene is doing her part to help the people adversely affected by the Northern California Fires.

The 30-year-old actress has launched the California Fire Fund to help with immediate assistance, with funds benefiting Direct Relief and the ASPCA.

Ashley took a trip up north on Monday (October 23) with friends Rhiannon Rae Ellis, Jennifer Birn, and writer/director Eric Amadio to visit relief and evacuation centers. They stopped by the Direct Relief Emergency Relief Center, the Santa Rosa Evacuation Center, and the Santa Rosa Health Care Center.

A check for $50,000 was presented to the Santa Rosa Health Care Center and the group also dropped off emergency medical kits and N95 Oxygen Masks.

Jet Suite X flew the group up north and helped them transport supplies to the victims.

Fans can donate at www.youcaring.com/CFF and 100% of the donations go directly to help victims of the fires.
Photos: Ashley Greene, Rhiannon Rae Ellis
