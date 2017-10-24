Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 8:58 am

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line: 'Meant to Be' Music Video - Watch Here!

Bebe Rexha teams up with Florida Georgia Line in the just released music video for their collaboration “Meant to Be,” and you can watch it right here!

The clip was shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico and directed by Sophie Muller.

Meant To Be” is the latest single off of Bebe‘s recently released album, All Your Fault: Pt. 2, which has already amassed over 50 million global streams since its release in August.

Bebe is currently on tour with Marc E. Bassy as part of their Bebe & Bassy Tour 2017. The two pop forces are trekking across the U.S. on a 23-city date tour, which hits major markets such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Atlanta, and New York.


Bebe Rexha – Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) [Official Music Video]
