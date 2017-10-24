Bella & Gigi Hadid Honor Karl Lagerfeld at 'V Magazine' Private Dinner Event in NYC!

Gigi and Bella Hadid know how to go all out for their famous friends!

The 22-year-old and 21-year-old models both appeared to have a fabulous time at V Magazine’s Intimate Dinner In Honor of Karl Lagerfeld on Monday (October 23) at the Top of the Standard in New York City.

At the same time, Drake – who is rumored to be dating Bella – celebrated his 31st birthday in LA.

The evening consisted of an intimate dinner with stars including Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Murphy, Mario Testino, Martha Stewart, Kris Jenner and more high-profile guests, followed by a surprise performance by Mariah.

Other guests included Baz Luhrmann, Stephen Gan, Zosia Mamet, Yolanda Hadid, Bonner Bolton, Joan Smalls and Sama and Haya Khadra. French Montana also DJed at the event.

FYI: Bella, Carolyn and Gigi are all wearing Chanel outfits. Naomi is carrying a Giuseppe Zanoti clutch.

40+ pictures inside from the event…