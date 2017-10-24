Ben Mendelsohn in Talks to Play 'Captain Marvel' Villian!

Get ready to (possibly) see Ben Mendelsohn playing the bad guy!

The 48-year-old actor is in talks to play the villain in the upcoming film Captain Marvel, according to Variety.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the film’s directors, also directed Ben in 2015′s Mississippi Grind. Marvel had no comment on the reported casting.

The plot of the movie is still unknown at this time.

Brie Larson is set to star in the movie, which is expected to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.