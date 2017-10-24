Best Trick-or-Treating Cities in the USA (Top 20 List!)

Twenty of the best US cities to go trick-or-treating in this Halloween have been revealed!

As part of our 31 Days of Halloween series, Just Jared is bringing you a comprehensive list of the 20 biggest cities to get your candy in the shortest amount of time.

To compile this list, real estate website Zillow took several variables including home values, home density, and the population under 10 years old. Each city on the list has over 500,000 in population.

Halloween is officially one week away – and if you live in one of these 20 cities, you may be getting a big candy boost on the 31st!

Click inside to see the full list of top 20 trick-or-treating cities…

Best Trick-or-Treating Cities in America

1. San Francisco, Calif.

2. San Jose, Calif.

3. Philadelphia, Penn.

4. Long Beach, Calif.

5. Los Angeles, Calif.

6. Baltimore, Md.

7. Sacramento, Calif.

8. Washington, DC.

9. Milwaukee, Wisc.

10. Seattle, Wash.

11. Dallas, Tex.

12. Phoenix, Ariz.

13. Chicago, Ill.

14. San Diego, Calif.

15. Denver, Colo.

16. El Paso, Tex.

17. Las Vegas, Nev.

18. Charlotte, NC.

19. Portland, Ore.

20. Mesa, Ariz.

(Data via Zillow.)