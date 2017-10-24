Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Tue, 24 October 2017

Blake Lively Says Daughter Ines is a 'Total Foodie' - Watch!

Blake Lively is opening up about life as a mom of two!

While promoting her new movie All I See is You, the 30-year-old actress stopped by Live with Kelly & Ryan to share that her 1-year-old daughter Ines loves all foods while 2-year-old daughter James only eats “beige” foods.

“My little one is so divine, she just came out of the womb like a total foodie,” Blake says of Ines. “She’s just like reaching for everything.”

In case you missed it, Blake also recently totally trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds on his birthday!

Watch Blake‘s interview on Live below!


Photos: David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
