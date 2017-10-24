Blake Lively Says Daughter Ines is a 'Total Foodie' - Watch!

Blake Lively is opening up about life as a mom of two!

While promoting her new movie All I See is You, the 30-year-old actress stopped by Live with Kelly & Ryan to share that her 1-year-old daughter Ines loves all foods while 2-year-old daughter James only eats “beige” foods.

“My little one is so divine, she just came out of the womb like a total foodie,” Blake says of Ines. “She’s just like reaching for everything.”

Watch Blake‘s interview on Live below!



