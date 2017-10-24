Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 3:11 am

Calvin Harris Drops 'Faking It' Music Video Feat. Kehlani & Lil Yachty - Watch Now!

Calvin Harris has released his music video for his new song “Faking It” featuring Kehlani and Lil Yachty!

The track follows the 33-year-old record producer’s singles “Slide,” “Feels,” and “Rollin” from his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

The artistic video features all three artists and was directed by Emil Nava, who has shot multiple music videos for Calvin, including “Feels,” “My Way,” “This Is What You Came For,” and “How Deep is Your Love”.

“It was really fun,” Kehlani told Zane Lowe about the making of the video. “I’m really excited, I’m honored. Not only have I been watching Calvin forever, but he’s a good friend of mine by now so I’m just honored to be apart of it.”

Watch below!


Calvin Harris – Faking It (Official Video) ft. Kehlani, Lil Yachty
