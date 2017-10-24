Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Music Video Has the Perfect Ending - Watch Now!

Camila Cabello just debuted her music video for “Havana,” which is a story within a story!

The video follows a young woman looking for love and heading to the movies to watch a story play out. Watch the entire video below – it turns out really cute!

Superstars Lele Pons and LeJuan James make appearances, as well as Camila‘s collaborator Young Thug.

If you didn’t know, “Havana” has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify since the song’s debut.

Watch the brand new music video from Camila Cabello below…