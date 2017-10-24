Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Carson Daly's Dad Passes Away Weeks After His Mom's Death

Carson Daly‘s father has died, just weeks after his mom passed away.

The 44-year-old The Voice host took to Instagram to share a tribute to his late dad.

“Pops passed away today with absolute dignity & pride. The greatest man we ever knew. Our hero. He exemplified great faith, loyalty to family & hard work. He provided us all with so much. We’re grateful. His legacy lives on in all of us & anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He’s reunited with mom now. Our faith remains strong. Thanks for your continued thoughts and prayers,” Carson wrote.

Carson‘s mom died just five weeks ago.

We are sending our thoughts and condolences to Carson and his family during this difficult time.

