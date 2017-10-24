Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 2:14 am

Cate Blanchett Gets Honored as Style Icon at InStyle Awards!

Cate Blanchett Gets Honored as Style Icon at InStyle Awards!

Cate Blanchett looked radiant in red while stepping out at the InStyle Awards!

The year-old actress hit the carpet at the third annual award ceremony on Monday (October 23) at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

She was joined at the event by Brie Larson, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Rachel Zoe.

Other attendees included Rachel Roy, Faith Hill, Kelly Rowland, Louise Roe and Lewis Hamilton.

During the ceremony, Cate was honored as Style Icon of the Year!

FYI: Cate is wearing Givenchy. Heidi is wearing Vionnet. Cindy is wearing Versace. Kelly is wearing Georges Chakra.
Just Jared on Facebook
cate blanchett honored at style awards 01
cate blanchett honored at style awards 02
cate blanchett honored at style awards 03
cate blanchett honored at style awards 04
cate blanchett honored at style awards 05
cate blanchett honored at style awards 06
cate blanchett honored at style awards 07
cate blanchett honored at style awards 08
cate blanchett honored at style awards 09
cate blanchett honored at style awards 10
cate blanchett honored at style awards 11
cate blanchett honored at style awards 12
cate blanchett honored at style awards 13
cate blanchett honored at style awards 14
cate blanchett honored at style awards 15
cate blanchett honored at style awards 16
cate blanchett honored at style awards 17
cate blanchett honored at style awards 18
cate blanchett honored at style awards 19
cate blanchett honored at style awards 20
cate blanchett honored at style awards 21
cate blanchett honored at style awards 22
cate blanchett honored at style awards 23
cate blanchett honored at style awards 24
cate blanchett honored at style awards 25
cate blanchett honored at style awards 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brie Larson, Cate Blanchett, Cindy Crawford, Faith Hill, Heidi Klum, Kelly Rowland, Lewis Hamilton, Louise Roe, Rachel Roy, Rachel Zoe

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr