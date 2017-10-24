Cate Blanchett Gets Honored as Style Icon at InStyle Awards!

Cate Blanchett looked radiant in red while stepping out at the InStyle Awards!

The year-old actress hit the carpet at the third annual award ceremony on Monday (October 23) at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

She was joined at the event by Brie Larson, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Rachel Zoe.

Other attendees included Rachel Roy, Faith Hill, Kelly Rowland, Louise Roe and Lewis Hamilton.

During the ceremony, Cate was honored as Style Icon of the Year!

FYI: Cate is wearing Givenchy. Heidi is wearing Vionnet. Cindy is wearing Versace. Kelly is wearing Georges Chakra.