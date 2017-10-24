Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 8:00 am

David Beckham Hits the Beach with His Kids, Bares Tattooed Body While Shirtless!

David Beckham puts his tattooed body on display while going shirtless at the beach on Sunday (October 22) in Malibu, Calif.

The 42-year-old former soccer star was joined by his kids Brooklyn, 18, and Romeo, 15, who both went boogie boarding in the surf. Six-year-old Harper (not pictured) was also there!

12-year-old Cruz was not featured in any of the photos, but he posted his own slideshow of pics from the beach to Instagram. All of the Beckham boys have verified social media accounts that they update frequently.

David shared a photo of himself kicking a soccer ball and captioned it, “It’s been a while.”

A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on

Photos: BackGrid USA
  • cafeast

    He has such a nothing of a body this guy. No muscle definition anywhere, weirdly skinny legs for a soccer player. He has that Calum Best body. No abs, no pecs, no biceps, no calves. For someone who is supposed to be working out a lot, what exactly does he do at the gym?
    Pick up girls and drink green juice?
    He is all face and a big bank account. Nothing else.