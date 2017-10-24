Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Tue, 24 October 2017 at 6:38 pm

David & Victoria Beckham Launch the New Ken Paves Salon with Eva Longoria!

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, and Eva Longoria pose for a photo with hairstylist Ken Paves at the grand opening of the Ken Paves Salon on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.

The three stars hosted the event to celebrate their good friend!

“About last night! So much fun celebrating our mane man @kenpaves for his salon grand opening @kenpavessalon with the beautiful @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham So proud of you Kenney!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏,” Eva wrote on Instagram.

“So proud of @kenpaves X Such a special night celebrating the opening of his new salon with close friends and family x Kisses ✂️ XVB,” Victoria wrote on her account.

FYI: Portia is wearing a Solace London dress and Casadei shoes.
