Demi Lovato Reveals What She's Actually Sorry For - Watch!
Demi Lovato is sorry for not being sorry – or is she sometimes sorry she is sorry, after all?
The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop superstar played a game for Ellen DeGeneres‘ Show Me More Show on YouTube, which was uploaded on Tuesday (October 24).
While playing the game, Demi weighed in on different scenarios, from snoring on airplanes to having an emo phase to showing skin – even Twitter feuds and hooking up with an ex!
Watch Demi decide whether to be sorry below!