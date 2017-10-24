Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 12:34 pm

Demi Lovato Reveals What She's Actually Sorry For - Watch!

Demi Lovato Reveals What She's Actually Sorry For - Watch!

Demi Lovato is sorry for not being sorry – or is she sometimes sorry she is sorry, after all?

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop superstar played a game for Ellen DeGeneresShow Me More Show on YouTube, which was uploaded on Tuesday (October 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

While playing the game, Demi weighed in on different scenarios, from snoring on airplanes to having an emo phase to showing skin – even Twitter feuds and hooking up with an ex!

Watch Demi decide whether to be sorry below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Demi Lovato

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr