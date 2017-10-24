Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez Reunite at the InStyle Awards!

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez just reunited and they’re all grown up!

The childhood BFFs both stepped out at the InStyle Awards on Monday night (October 23) at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.

While Selena looked gorgeous in a simple black dress, Demi stunned in a lilac gown with a thigh high slit.

The friends reunited to snap some photos together before heading inside the event.

Just last week, Selena left a sweet comment for Demi on her Instagram, praising her new documentary. Demi wrote back and the duo even followed each other.

We’re so glad to see these friends reconnecting!

FYI: Demi is wearing Alice + Olivia and a ring by Leticia Linton. Selena is wearing Jacquemus.