Tue, 24 October 2017 at 8:03 pm

Exes Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher Attend Friend's Wedding

It has been six years since Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher split, but they’re on good terms and were just spotted attending a friend’s wedding!

The 54-yar-old actress and the 39-year-old actor were both at talent manager Guy Oseary‘s wedding on Tuesday (October 24) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Demi was seen heading into the party with Owen Wilson and her manager Jason Weinberg.

Ashton hung out with friend Chris Rock while arriving for the party. He was seen going shirtless on the beach upon arrival in Rio the day before!
Photos: BackGrid USA
