Fergie Gets Emotional Talking About Josh Duhamel Divorce

Fergie got emotional while talking about her split from Josh Duhamel in an upcoming interview.

The 42-year-old singer opened up about her plans to be with Josh forever while making an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, set to air on Thursday (October 26).

“It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” Fergie told Wendy.

Fergie got teary eyed when recounting how she dated Josh for five years before he proposed and how they will always be in each other’s lives.

“I love Josh. He’s the father of my child. We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can,” Fergie explained.

Check out the interview clip below…