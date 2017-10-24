Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 12:32 pm

George Clooney Sneaks Matt Damon Onto 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' As His Twins' Manny - Watch Here!

George Clooney brought along a not so welcomed guest with him during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (October 23)!

To continue on with his longtime feud with host Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon appeared as George and his wife Amal‘s “manny” to their 4-month-old twins Ella and Alexander – but instead of debuting the twins as promised, the conversion quickly devolved into a hilarious exchange of insults.

“He’s my manny,” George told the audience. “He’s just very good with the kids!”

“I’m his manny. It’s a nanny who’s a man,” Matt, 47, explained before Jimmy quipped back with, “You’re not a man. So I guess by your physique that you’re breastfeeding too?”

“I actually just wanted to get their nap so I brought them to a place where they wouldn’t be woken up by laughter,” Matt responded back – Watch the full segment below!


George Clooney’s Twins Make Television Debut

Click inside to watch the rest of George Clooney’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


George Clooney on Directing Matt Damon

George Clooney Was Robbed at a Liquor Store
