Grey's Anatomy's Sara Ramirez Joins CBS' 'Madam Secretary'

Sara Ramirez has joined the cast of Madam Secretary on CBS!

The 42-year-old actress will be playing the role of Kat Sandoval, a brilliant political strategist, legendary in D.C. for her talent and for abruptly dropping out of politics until Elizabeth manages to coax her back into the State Department.

“Can’t wait for you to meet Kat on Nov. 19!” Sara tweeted about the news, as well as her character’s debut date on the hit show.

Sara is well known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Callie Torres. She left the show back in 2016. Sara is also a Broadway star and won a Tony for her work on Spamalot.

See the first look photo of Sara as Kat below…