Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? She Clarifies Grazia's Report

Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter to clarify after a magazine published an interview with her, claiming she admitted “I’m pregnant.”

Grazia published the interview mere hours ago and the 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter moments ago to clarify that she’s not expecting.

“I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” Kourtney tweeted. “The interviewer asked me “What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?” and my answer was…”I’ve heard that I am pregnant.”

Kourtney‘s sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, are all expecting children next year. Kim is the only sister to confirm the news that she’s expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate.