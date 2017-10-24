Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 12:18 pm

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? She Clarifies Grazia's Report

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? She Clarifies Grazia's Report

Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter to clarify after a magazine published an interview with her, claiming she admitted “I’m pregnant.”

Grazia published the interview mere hours ago and the 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter moments ago to clarify that she’s not expecting.

“I see online that I said I was pregnant in an interview, but that was completely taken out of context,” Kourtney tweeted. “The interviewer asked me “What’s a crazy rumor that you’ve heard about yourself?” and my answer was…”I’ve heard that I am pregnant.”

Kourtney‘s sisters, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, are all expecting children next year. Kim is the only sister to confirm the news that she’s expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr