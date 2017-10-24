Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck's Apology to His Wife Hilarie Burton

Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 6:13 pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is speaking out to say that he is happy Ben Affleck apologized to his wife Hilarie Burton, who recently accused the actor of groping her during an appearance on TRL over a decade ago.

Two weeks ago, following the bombshell story of Harvey Weinstein, Hilarie tweeted about the incident that happened on national television.

Ben apologized the next day for acting “inappropriately” during the interview.

When asked by ET if he was happy with the apology, Jeffrey said, “Of course.”

“I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change,” Jeffrey added. “Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

Hilarie is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child!
