Jessica Chastain Responds to Those Saying She Plays 'Strong Women'

Jessica Chastain is pointing out something on Twitter about the roles she plays in movies.

“Everytime someone writes that I play ‘strong women’ what theyre implying is that most women arent. How about I just play well written parts?” she wrote. “You never read that an actor is known for playing ‘strong male’ characters because its assumed all men are.”

Jessica is well known for playing really meaty roles, and has been nominated for two Oscars over the course of her career: in 2012 for The Help and in 2013 for Zero Dark Thirty.