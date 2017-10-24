John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

John Mayer is opening up about his choice to stop drinking.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter revealed the anniversary of his sobriety in an update on his social media on Tuesday (October 24).

“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak,” he added.

See John‘s tweets below.