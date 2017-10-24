John Mayer Celebrates One Year of Sobriety
John Mayer is opening up about his choice to stop drinking.
The 40-year-old singer-songwriter revealed the anniversary of his sobriety in an update on his social media on Tuesday (October 24).
“One year ago today, I decided to give drinking a break. A very personal thing for everyone. For me, a constant return on investment,” he wrote on Twitter.
“I post this because I want people to know that ‘that’s enough for now’ is on the menu, so to speak,” he added.
See John‘s tweets below.
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 24, 2017