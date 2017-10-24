Top Stories
Tue, 24 October 2017 at 11:44 am

Julia Michaels Reveals Why She Gave 'Sorry' to Justin Bieber & Performs 'Worst in Me' - Watch!

Julia Michaels Reveals Why She Gave 'Sorry' to Justin Bieber & Performs 'Worst in Me' - Watch!

Julia Michaels is opening up about her songwriting!

The 23-year-old “Issues” singer-songwriter chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show before hitting the stage on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Michaels

During the interview, Julia revealed why she didn’t keep Justin Bieber‘s smash hit “Sorry” – which she co-penned – for herself.

“It just wasn’t my time,” Julia explained.

“I’m a very nervous person and I’ve never really been much of a confident person, and it took a song like ‘Issues’ for me to realize that it was something that I wanted and something that I suppressed because I’m so fearful of it.”

Watch Julia‘s interview, as well as her performance of “Worst In Me,” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
julia michaels fallon 01
julia michaels fallon 02
julia michaels fallon 03
julia michaels fallon 04

Credit: andrew; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Julia Michaels

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • A trespasser was arrested at Justin Bieber's home - TMZ
  • Sam Smith just seemingly confirmed he's dating Brandon Flynn - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Cattrall says she was never friends with her Sex and the City cast mates- TooFab
  • A live-action Dora the Explorer movie is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Janel Parrish is engaged to her longtime love - Just Jared Jr