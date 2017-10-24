Julia Michaels Reveals Why She Gave 'Sorry' to Justin Bieber & Performs 'Worst in Me' - Watch!

Julia Michaels is opening up about her songwriting!

The 23-year-old “Issues” singer-songwriter chatted with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show before hitting the stage on Monday (October 23) in New York City.

During the interview, Julia revealed why she didn’t keep Justin Bieber‘s smash hit “Sorry” – which she co-penned – for herself.

“It just wasn’t my time,” Julia explained.

“I’m a very nervous person and I’ve never really been much of a confident person, and it took a song like ‘Issues’ for me to realize that it was something that I wanted and something that I suppressed because I’m so fearful of it.”

Watch Julia‘s interview, as well as her performance of “Worst In Me,” below!