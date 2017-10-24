Top Stories
Julianne Moore Comes Forward with James Toback Story Amid Sexual Harassment Reports

Oscar winning actress Julianne Moore is speaking about disgraced director and writer James Toback, saying he made two advances towards her in the 1980s. Toback has been accused of sexual harassment in an expose published this week.

“1 – #JamesToback approached me in the 80′s on Columbus Ave with the same language – wanted me to audition, come to his apt,” Julianne tweeted at a journalist, Glenn Whipp, who originally broke the story about his repeated sexual harassment towards women. ” 2. I refused. One month later he did it again with the EXACT same language. I said don’t u remember u did this before?”

Since the story was published about the director sexually harassing women, more than 200 people have come forward.
