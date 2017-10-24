Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Hang Out at Her L.A. Home

This is turning into a week of reunions for Selena Gomez!

The day before the 25-year-old singer and actress met up with her former best friend Demi Lovato at an awards event, she was spotted hanging out with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber at her home in Los Angeles.

TMZ has photos of both Justin and Selena arriving at the house within minutes of each other on Sunday (October 22). The outlet also claims the former couple hung out last week!

Despite her reunion with Justin, source say that Selena and The Weeknd are still going strong and he was “fully aware” of them hanging out.

